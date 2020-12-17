Patricia Ann Skiles, a lifelong resident of Sherman County until recent years, passed away peacefully at the Oregon Veterans Home Dec. 14, 2020, four days short of her 90th birthday.
Patricia was born on Dec. 18, 1930, the oldest of two children to Lawrence E. Kaseberg and Marguerite A. (Foss) Kaseberg in The Dalles, Ore. She, along with her brother, Larry, grew up on the family farm west of Wasco, Ore.
Patricia went to grade school and high school at Wasco School, graduating from Wasco High School in 1948. She was always quick to point out that she was the only girl in her graduating class of three.
Patricia enrolled in Oregon State College, now OSU, in the fall of 1948 and pledged to become a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. She developed life-long friends with her sorority sisters and maintained those friendships and connections over the many years of her life. While studying home economics at OSC, Patricia worked in the post office of the Memorial Union. Her attention to details served her well here and in the many activities she was involved with over her life.
Patricia married the love of her life, Richard (Dick) L. Skiles, on Aug. 24, 1952, at the family ranch home. She followed Dick during his years in the U.S. Air Force, living in Enid, Okla., San Antonio, Texas, and Sacramento, Calif. They returned home to farm in 1957 and resided on the family farm until 2001. In later years and with the failing health of Dick, they retired to The Dalles, where she lived for several years following the passing of Dick in 2002. She lived her final years at Flagstone Retirement Home and the Oregon Veterans Home.
In raising her children, Patricia served as Cub Scout Den Mother, Mother Adviser for Sherman Assembly, Rainbow for Girls and was an active supporter of 4-H and high school athletics. She was active in Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile and supported Dick on many wheat trips during his service to the Oregon Wheat Growers League and the Oregon Wheat Commission. Patricia was active in and served as treasurer of the Wasco United Methodist Church for many years.
Patricia loved her six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a ninth great-grandchild arriving this coming spring. She was always interested in knowing what "everyone was up to …" and lined her window sill by her chair with photos of them. She followed them with their high school sports and activities regularly. OSU Beaver sports and Blazer basketball were staples for her.
Patricia is survived by her two children, Susan Fisher (Ralph), Sublimity, Ore., and Shawn Skiles (Peggy), Dufur, Ore.; her grandchildren, Sara Scott (Brian), Sandy, Ore., Ryan Fisher (Kristianna), Tumalo, Ore., Staci Calkins (Alex), Medford, Ore., Erik Fisher (Lauren), Silverton, Ore., Kristen Skiles, The Dalles, and Megan Neuberger (Will), Dufur; her great-grandchildren, Uriah and Cole Scott, Troy, Linnea and Tobin Fisher, Emma Grace Fisher, Hudson and Rhett Neuberger; and a brother, Larry Kaseberg.
The family extends a grateful heart to the staff at both Flagstone Retirement Home and the Oregon Veteran’s Home, as well as the special care given by Sarah Fain. You will not be forgotten.
In leu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to Wasco Methodist Church, Rainbow for Girls Scholarship Program or the Sherman County Historical Society.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery in The Dalles. Viewing at Spencer Libby and Powell Funeral Home will be Saturday morning from 10-11:30 a.m.
