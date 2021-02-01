Patricia “Patty” Ann Johnson was born in Portland, Ore., on May 16, 1950, to parents William and Mary Johnson. She had one brother, Jerry Johnson, and married husband Perry Johnson.
Patty grew up in east Portland and went to Glencoe Grade School in Portland, and Wilkes Grade School in Troutdale, Ore. She graduated from Reynolds High School in Troutdale and graduated from Oral Roberts University in 1972.
Patty grew up in a loving Christian home, gave her life to the Lord and served him with her life. A giving, loving, caring sister who always put others first. She loved her dogs, always toy poodles, and was a master gardener. Her garden was no small thing to her, it was her refuge. Even after multiple back surgeries, she would still be in her garden.
Patty moved to The Dalles in 1973 and worked at The Dalles General Hospital for more than 30 years. She and Perry had The Dalles Taxi Company for many years and used it to help whenever needed.
She went on a mission trip to Brazil in 2018 and couldn’t stop talking about it. She loved the people and they loved her. She had the biggest smile and was so happy. When she came back, she wanted to go back. Her health did not allow that to happen.
Patty died on Jan. 30, 2021 at Lourdes Hospital in Pasco, Wash.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.