Orville Boyce Blaylock passed away beside his loved ones in his home in Moro, Ore., at 79 years old on Nov. 11, 2021, just two months from his 80th birthday.
Orville is survived by his wife and Sherman High School sweetheart of 64 years, Shirley; his two older sisters, Barbara Blaylock-Paige and Jerrine Blaylock-Belshe; his three children, Lori Blaylock-Roberts, Vicki Blaylock and Keith Blaylock; as well as seven loving grandchildren: Ashley Yant-Blaylock, Audrey Roberts-Frische, Zachary Blaylock, Makenzie Blaylock, Alec Trapp, Andre Roberts, and Kallie Blaylock, and great-grandson Waylon Blaylock.
Orville was born Jan. 2, 1942, and grew up in Grass Valley, Ore. He was the son of local farmers and mercantile owners Boyce and Kathryn Blaylock. He was surrounded by sisters, which taught him kindness, sensitivity, and patience. He studied business administration and physical education at Eastern Oregon University before settling back home in Sherman County with his new bride. Over the last two decades, he collected close to 60 antique tractors, which you can see off Highway 97 just north of Moro, and more than 500 cast iron seats. Sometimes, much to his amusement, people driving by think the ranch is a part of the Sherman County Museum.
A note from his Granddaughter Audrey:
"Looking through my grandfather’s farm journals, you can’t help but be amazed by his ability to prioritize the farm and his family. Almost every day, he’d go out of his way to find something to fix, whether it was a wagon, a leaking barrel, or a piece of machinery. Orville taught his grandchildren to be inquisitive about the world early on and that’s how we strive to live our lives. We’d sit on his lap to go through encyclopedias, often regretting the work it took to get the answer to our question, or in more recent years, watch Discovery Channel’s How It’s Made. He’d always tease us to not listen to what we were being taught in school, and he was right that life teaches you better than any classroom."
There are countless things Orville leaves behind, the biggest one being the wisdom he shared and the love he created. However, he gained peace, his freedom, and we believe he’s looking down on us praying for a good crop beside his father and mother, Boyce and Kathryn Blaylock, and sister, Joecille Blaylock-Higley.
A small funeral will be held in Grass Valley early December with immediate family, and close friends. Donations in his memory can be made to Heart of Hospice, the Sherman County Museum or to a place of your choosing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.