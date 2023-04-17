Norma (Brown) Ferrer passed away on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023. She was 100 years old. During the century of her life, she witnessed amazing changes. Born Oct. 15, 1922, before women could vote or own property, she grew up with seven siblings on a small farm in Claire, Mich. They raised a variety of farm animals and crops, managed without indoor plumbing, and lived through two world wars and the Great Depression. Norma was preceded in death by all of her siblings, though they all also lived quite long lives.
In 1942, Norma married Nick Ferrer, and together they raised four children in Ypsilanti, Mich. She is survived by all of those children, Jim Ferrer, Anita Adams, Don Ferrer, and Jack Ferrer, plus 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nick, in 1996.
Norma enjoyed traveling and was fortunate to travel to Europe a couple of times, several times to Florida, a cruise to Alaska with her granddaughter Nicola, and also a few road trips with family members.
Norma’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a great source of joy to her. Though many lived in distant states, she was able to visit with them all from time to time, and she thought about them and talked about them often.
In 1985, Norma and Nick moved to The Dalles, Ore., where their son, Jim, lived with his wife, Debi. During these years, Norma was actively involved in her grandchildren’s activities, and enjoyed several activities with groups of friends, including water aerobics, Bunko, and Pinochle. After Nick passed away, these friends became an extremely important part of her life.
Not only did Norma live a long life, but she enjoyed good health for almost all of it. She remained mentally sharp with a wonderful memory until the very end. She will be missed by all who knew her.
A family memorial service will be held in June so that family members may all attend.
