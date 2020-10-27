Norma J. Clark (McDonald), 92, lifelong resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Saturday, Oct. 11, 2020, at MCMC. She was born to Lester and Helen McDonald on Aug. 26, 1928, and raised on Chenoweth Creek. Norma graduated from The Dalles High School in 1946, and married Alvin H. Clark on Dec. 4, 1947. She was a bookkeeper for numerous businesses in The Dalles before they purchased Johnny’s Cafe in 1971. They sold the restaurant in 1999 and Norma officially retired.
Norma’s lifetime activities included being an active member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, American Field Service and the Wasco County Pioneer Association. She was honored as Pioneer Woman of the Year in 2016. Norma was known for her card-playing abilities and was proud to earn her Life Masters in Bridge at the age of 90. Many family pinochle games turned into lessons on how to play “correctly.” She won the 2012 McDonald Family Reunion cribbage championship. She loved participating in the annual “Girls Weekends” with her daughters, sisters-in-laws, granddaughters and nieces. She met annually with her cousins known as the “Philmlee Clan.”
Norma especially enjoyed her family. From her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she always wanted to attend their school and sports activities and was known to keep her own baseball and softball score book.
Norma is survived by her children, Robin (Bill), Sherwood, Ore., Janelle, Corvallis, Ore., Andy, The Dalles, and Shauna (Scott) Renton, Wash. Norma and Alvin hosted two AFS exchange students: Cassio Salerno of Brazil, and Mandy Ebling of Australia. Norma is also survived by her brothers, Russell (Jeanne), The Dalles, and Hollis (Judy), Tucson, Ariz.; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Helen McDonald, husband Alvin, brothers Bill and Jesse, and sisters Rae and Joann.
She will be laid to rest in a private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1805 Minnesota St., The Dalles, OR 97058; or Mid-Columbia Health Foundation, 1700 E. 19th St., The Dalles, OR 97058.