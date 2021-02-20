Norma Jean Baskins, age 94, passed away of natural causes at Flagstone Assisted Living in The Dalles, Ore., on Feb. 18, 2021. Norma was born Dec. 30, 1926, in Wichita, Kan., to William and Virginia (Vergie) Himes.
When Norma was 13, her family moved to the Hood River Valley. Her father was a mechanic and he found lots of work in Hood River, and they bought a farm on York Hill Road. She met Floyd (Tiny) Baskins after he came back from service in the Navy during World War II, and they were married on Nov. 23, 1947. Floyd and Norma made their home in Odell and had four children, Floyd Jr., twins Connie and Ronnie, and Bill. They purchased a gas station in Odell that they ran together while raising their four children. In 1971, they bought an orchard, “the ranch” Norma called it. While helping in the orchard — thinning, driving tractor, and bookkeeping — she also packed pears at Stadelman Fruit Company.
Norma and Tiny enjoyed many years camping, fishing and hunting with family and friends. She loved life on the “the ranch” and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Lauretta, her parents, her husband and her sisters-in-law, Nancy and Velma.
She is survived by her older brother, Harvey, and her younger brother, Billie; her sons Floyd (Janet) Baskins Jr., Ron (Louella) Baskins, Bill (Debi) Baskins, and daughter Connie (Frank) Rose; grandchildren Kathi (Jody) Sparks, Bobbi Lynn Baskins (Mary Brennock), Larry Baskins, Mark (Melanie) Baskins, Ronnie (Natalie) Baskins, Hydie (Lenny) Kazel, Brandi Baskins, Jerry Baskins, Jennifer (Kenneth) Rober, Christine (Charles) Heisler, Kellie (Scott) Hughes, Trish (Mark) Preston, and Brian (Julie) Baskins; 18 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Flagstone Assisted Living, Hospice of the Gorge and Dr. Buser at Summit Family Medicine for taking care of Norma.
Per Norma’s wishes, there will be no service.
Donations can be made in her name to the Wy’East Fire Department. Norma always appreciated the men and women who would come and help when they were called. She would say she had known most of them since they were kids.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.