Nola Jean Booth, 82, passed away in Fairview, Ore., on Oct. 28, 2020. She was born June 28, 1938, in The Dalles, Ore., to Mable (Shown) and Tilford “Tobe” Payne.
Nola married Jack L. Booth and the couple owned and operated Booth’s Corner in Hood River for many years. She was a member of the Prineville Senior Center and the Prineville Golf Course, where she enjoyed playing cards with her girlfriends.
Nola is survived by her daughters Kathi Booth of Fairview and Molly Booth of Hood River, Ore.; son-in-law Jeff Wheeler of Corbett, Ore., and daughter in-law Cathy Lopez of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren Jesse Wheeler and Denaya Brazil of Portland, Ore., Tony Webb of Hood River, Zach and Elijah Cox of Denver, and Mackenzie and Tanner Booth of Kennewick, Wash.; great-grandson Julius Wheeler and Noelle Wilson; nieces and nephews Jeff and Sharon Payne, Leslie and Scott Meyers, Lisa and Tom Payne and Linda and Mike Geertson; and grade school friend Oz (JoAnne Jolliffe).
A celebration on Nola’s life will be held Saturday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. at the Hood River Elks. To send condolences to the Booth family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.