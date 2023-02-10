Nell Lorraine Melzer (Coats), 91, of Moro, Ore., left to join her beloved husband, Harold, in Heaven on Jan. 7, 2023, having finished the work she needed to accomplish on Earth.
Nell was born in Rufus, Ore., on Dec. 31, 1931, to Claud and Ella Coats, the seventh of eight children. She attended school in Rufus and Wasco, graduating from Moro High School in 1949. She also attended Oregon College of Education in Monmouth, Ore., and graduated with a teaching degree.
She married Harold Martin Melzer on June 25, 1950, at the Moro Community Presbyterian Church. They farmed together in Sherman County for more than 30 years. She and Harold were also very actively involved in the youth fellowship program at the Moro Presbyterian Church.
Nell continued to pursue her passion for education. She left her indelible mark on hundreds of school children in Sherman County as a kindergarten teacher and elementary school music instructor from 1953 until her retirement in 1994.
Nell had the gift of hospitality and a heart to serve her community. She served in leadership roles at the Moro Presbyterian church, the American Field Service Exchange program, and the Lions Club. She volunteered at countless school and church events, the Sherman County Museum, and Meals on Wheels.
Always a student and a teacher, Nell traveled the world, often with other Sherman County residents, and was happy to share what she had learned.
Most of all, Nell loved her family, which included seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was recently blessed to attend the wedding of her oldest great- granddaughter.
Nell was preceded in death by her parents, Claud and Ella Coats, her husband, Harold, and her siblings, Anne Beck, Chet Coats, Mary Eakin, Ida Rutschman, Lois Haskell, Jim Coats and Bill Coats.
Nell is survived by sons Allan (Janie), Bruce (Nancy) and Doug (Cheryl) Melzer; grandchildren Heather Grenvik (Brad), Zachary Melzer (Rachel), Ian Melzer, Chris Melzer, Elysa Henry (Benaiah), Jacob Melzer (Kylie), and Andrew Melzer (Rebecca); and great-grandchildren Hunter Grenvik, Alexis Hart, Eleanor Melzer, Eleanor Henry, Lily Henry, James Henry, Emma Melzer and Grace Melzer. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Moro Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 25 at 1:30 p.m. with a reception immediately following at the Sherman County Senior Center in Moro. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Sherman County Educational Foundation, www.wesupportshermaneducation.org, or Sherman County Historical Society, www.shermanmuseum.org.
Funeral arrangements are by Anderson's Tribute Center in The Dalles.
