Nelda Mae Williams (Rust), born Feb. 16, 1928, in Grass Valley, Ore., died on Oct. 13, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” E. Williams, and her sister Velda “Babe” Alford. Nelda is survived by her three children, John Williams (Laurie), Connie Ackerman (Jack), and Lisa Rodarte; seven grandchildren, Heather Gallagher (Greg), Noah Williams (Tawnya), Caryn Ackerman (Katie), Corey Rodarte, Taza Rodarte, Dante Rodarte, and Isabel Rodarte; and great-grandchildren Delaney, Garrett, CJ, Gia, Brielle, Robert, William, Audrey, Benjamin, and Eire.
As someone who loved gathering with friends and her community, Nelda enjoyed participation in several social groups. She was a member of The Dalles Country Club, the Red Hat Society, and a 65-year member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority.
Nelda spent nearly 60 years as a rancher’s wife, proudly carrying out her responsibilities at the family ranch on Old Moody Road above the mouth of the Deschutes River. She cooked breakfasts and dinners, and made sack lunches for her husband, children, and hired men alike. She kept an exceptionally clean home, reminding little ones to take off their shoes, make their beds, and hang up their towels. Even so, she was an incredibly kind grandma, who had a special love for babies and small children until the very end of her life. She was patient and affectionate, always willing to listen to children’s stories and look at their tiny treasures.
Despite living more than 20 miles outside of a small town for much of her life, Nelda had a keen eye for fashion and a spirit for travel. Bob and Nelda visited cities across the country by attending annual reunions of the U.S. Navy Armed Guard, with which Bob served in World War II, allowing them to maintain friendships with people as far as Pennsylvania. They also visited Wales together and connected with Bob’s relatives. After Bob’s passing, Nelda continued to travel, visiting South America, the Mediterranean, and Australia.
However, regardless of the many adventures, Nelda’s heart never left Bob and the ranch. It was at the ranch that they hosted friends for cocktails, dinner, parties, and hunting. Everyone loved to visit the ranch — but it was not just the place, special as it was, that drew so many guests. The hosts brought the charm, and they are sorely missed by all who loved them.
A celebration of life will be held for Nelda in the spring.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.