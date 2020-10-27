The sudden passing of Nayland J. Wilkins on Sept. 27, 2020, was a shock to all who knew him and loved him. Just days prior, he had been riding his ATV at Mescalero Sand Dunes in New Mexico. He was on his way to meet his partner Pat at their home in South Padre Island, Nayland’s winter kiteboarding destination. Nayland’s passions included kiteboarding, photography, trains, cars and dancing. His ability to “burn up the dance floor” with Pat was a sight to behold. Kind and generous, he always had a smile on his face and positive things to say and was known to spend hours helping a newbie kiteboarder learn the ropes or there with a shovel to help dig a car out of the sand. That active lifestyle at 78 earned him nicknames by his close friends of “The Legend” and “The Rockstar.”
Nayland graduated La Jolla High School l960, then San Diego State after serving in the Air Force. He worked for 20 years as a commercial photographer in Cardiff by the Sea, Calif. Prior to his kiteboarding addiction, Nayland was a pioneer surfer in the ‘50s in La Jolla, and then an excellent windsurfer in the Gorge. His largest sail was a 4.5.
He lived in Lyle and High Prairie for 18 years, and taught photography and shop at The Dalles High School and Lyle High School. He was a committed member of the Klickitat Fire District 14, High Prairie. He is survived by his brother, Richard G. Wilkins.
We miss Nayland and he will be remembered by all who knew him!