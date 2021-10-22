Nathan "Nate" Robert Irby, 39, of Fremont Calif., passed away at his home on Oct. 11, 2021. He was born on July 23, 1982, in The Dalles, Ore., to Matt and Bonnie Irby. He had one sister, Alice.
He grew up in Gilliam County and attended schools in Olex and Arlington. When he started school in Olex, it was a two-room schoolhouse with 18 students. The school closed when Nate was in the sixth grade and he started attending Arlington schools. He was the Salutatorian of his graduating Class of AHS in 2000. Nate had a natural ability in math. He could recite to the 120 number of pi. His math teacher, Kay Brown, said he was one of the brightest math students she had ever had! His parents remember that he got good grades but he never brought a school book home. He also attended Southern Oregon University and received a degree in psychology and a minor in history. He traveled abroad and studied at a university in England.
Nathan was always a friendly, witty, fun and caring person. His smile would light up a room and he gave great hugs! He always had an abundance of friends.
Nate was passionate about his love for his son Julian, partner Emre and his dog Ramsey. That dog had it made! Nate was so good to him and walked him every single day and also had Seahawk gear for Ramsey. The dog was a willing participant! Nate loved football and knew the statistics from almost every NFL game. To quote one of his high school friends, "You were a force and a leader on the football field and your passion for the game was undeniable."
Nate was competitive and loved being a sales representative. During his lifetime he has sold cell phones, insurance and cars and was currently working at Cali dad Motors in California. The day before he passed away, he sold three cars. He previously worked in Oregon at Griffith Motors and Lithia Honda.
He leaves behind the loves of his life, Emre Wilson, and son Julian; parents Matt and Bonnie Irby; sister Alice Reffett and husband Mike; nieces Natalie, Amelia and Violet Reffett; grandmother Myra Irby and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Joseph K. Irby IV, Robert Paul Allen, and Dorothy Virginia Allen, Uncle Joseph K. Irby V, and Aunt Donna Thomas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
