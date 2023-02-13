Molly Ann Mengis, a lifelong resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Feb. 4, 2023. Molly faced health issues for many years and was ultimately diagnosed with cancer in March 2021. She fought a long, hard, and courageous battle until the end. She was 58.
Molly was born on Nov. 19, 1964, to Greg and Francie Mengis in The Dalles. She attended St. Mary’s Academy and graduated from The Dalles High School in 1982. Molly was an outstanding athlete and excelled in gymnastics, swimming, and basketball. She shared her talents with the community by coaching The Dalles swim team. Molly attended Mt. Hood Community College, where she pursued a career in dental hygiene. After graduating, she moved to Kona, Hawai'i, where she practiced hygiene on the island. While in Hawai'i, she grew a deep love and appreciation for the islands. She returned to The Dalles and began a successful career in dental hygiene where her patients became lifelong friends.
Shortly after settling in The Dalles, she had two beautiful daughters, Sammy and Abby Minnick. She loved to tell people how proud she was of her girls and was always their biggest supporter. Molly was an incredible mother who dedicated her life to raising her daughters. She had a tremendous influence on the pursuit of their lifelong goals.
Molly had the ability to light up the room with her funny and optimistic personality. Even during her tough battle with cancer, she still loved to make others laugh. To say she was strong is an understatement; she was resilient and fierce. But most of all she was beautiful and loving. Molly lived her life to the beat of her own drum and made an impact on everyone she met. She will be deeply missed, but her loved ones have endless stories and beautiful memories that will live on forever. She will never be forgotten and will always be loved.
Molly is survived by her daughters, Sammy Minnick and Abby Minnick; her parents, Greg and Francie Mengis; and her siblings, Scott (Dianna) Mengis, Jeff (Susie) Mengis, Teri Mengis, and Mike Mengis. She had eight nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at the Discovery Center in The Dalles. Prior to the celebration of life, a Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter’s Catholic Church at 2:30 p.m. for those who wish to attend. The family requests that donations be made to either Providence Hospice or the American Cancer Society in Molly’s name.
