Mike Stone passed away in Cascade Locks on Oct. 17, 2021, with his loving wife Martha by his side. He was 70 years old. Mike’s family and friends want to give thanks to Martha and his daughters for the loving care they provided in his time of need.
Mike and Martha met playing music, and it was one of the special bonds they shared. Their marriage was a product of music and many friends shared in their love story. Both loved traveling throughout the region to music festivals and revisiting friendships that developed through years of volunteering and playing music together. So many remember Mike for his warmth and supportive attitude.
Stone grew up in the town of Rosemead, Calif., with his sister Patricia and his brother Chris. Stone got his dry wit from his father and his ability to communicate (argue?) from his mother. As a young boy Mike loved sports, especially baseball. Some of his life-long friendships began in little league. He remained a Dodger fan until the end.
Stone’s love of music started with the Beatles, and acoustic music became a large focus of his life. He shared this musical journey with his close friends for many years. Mike loved playing guitar and singing, and he had a talent that was unique and drew people to him to listen.
Mike Stone is survived by his wife Martha Stone, Amy Stone Wartinger and her husband Charlie, Christine Stone Bissaillon and her husband Corey, Chris Stone and his wife Kerri, Grandkids: Rooke, Sarah, Audrey, Vaughan, Emily, Ione, Ben, Great-Grandkids Theo and Lena.
