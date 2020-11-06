Michael Earl Vosika was born May 16, 1938, in Forest Grove, Ore., to parents Joseph C. and Estelle J. Mooers Vosika. He was one of eight children. Mike passed away on Nov. 3, 2020, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital of natural causes in Hood River, Ore. Family was by his side. He was 82 years old.
Mike and Marilyn married Dec. 1, 1962, in Eugene, Ore. They were approaching their 58th wedding anniversary. The couple had seven children.
Mike played football in high school, enlisted in the US Air Force in 1955, and also served in the US Navy and the Oregon Army Guard Reserve. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s of Science degree. He retired from the state of Washington from the Department of Labor & Industries.
He enjoyed working with the Boy Scouts, target shooting, hunting and other outdoor activities. Mike was also an active Elder of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and he loved the Lord.
Mike is survived by his wife, Marilyn Ellen Nielsen Vosika; his seven children, Michael, Earl, Lee, Timothy, James, Christianna and Jerimy; 28 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
