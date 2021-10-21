Michael Edward Tyrrell passed on Oct. 15, 2021, at Fieldstone Cornell Landing in Portland, Ore. He was born to Sylvia and Ed Tyrrell on June 6, 1943, in Oregon City, Ore. He joined his sister Pat, who was 7. Soon the family moved to central Oregon, near Metolius. His younger sister Sandy was born two years later. The family moved to Culver where his dad worked for North Unit Irrigation. Mike attended schools in the area and graduated from Culver High School in 1961.
His first year of college was at College of Idaho in Caldwell, Idaho; from there he transferred to OSU in Corvallis, where he majored in civil engineering. He married Tania Grammer on June 8, 1963. Their first child, Karen, was born the next year while both parents were in college. He was hired by the US Corps of Engineers after graduating in 1967. Their second child, Teresa, was born in 1967 in Portland, where he was an engineer in training.
After completing the training, the family moved to Lewiston, Idaho, and he worked building Dworshak Dam in Orofino, Idaho. Shortly thereafter they moved to Orofino, where their third child, Kenneth, was born in 1971. When the project was completed, Mike was hired to work on Ryrie Dam near Idaho Falls, Idaho.
He moved to Trout Creek Ridge in Parkdale in 1975 as his next project was at Bonneville, where the new powerhouse and navigation lock were underway. Their fourth child, Nicholas, was born in 1980. He subsequently worked on upgrades on other dams on the Columbia River from the Bonneville area office.
He loved to play the guitar for the family, mostly Classic Western songs. He was an avid sportsman, hunter, and gardener.
He followed his children's sports interests and became a videographer for softball, basketball, baseball, and football just for family enjoyment.
He loved his children and their families. He doted on the babies especially.
He accepted Jesus as his Savior and we have the hope and sure confidence of seeing Mike in heaven in the future.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Tania; daughter, Karen (Craig) DeHart; daughter, Teresa (Roger) Davis; son, Ken (Allen) Tyrrell; and son, Nicholas (Heather) Tyrrell. His grandchildren are Keith (Alaina) DeHart; Jason (Amanda) DeHart; Zachary (Heather) DeHart; Caleb and Phiona DeHart; Corbin and Tara Davis; Kristopher Tyrrell; and Lilah and Faith Tyrrell. His great-grandchildren are Kaitlyn, Jacob, Elizabeth DeHart and Nicholas; Titus, Silas, Gabriel, Ezekiel, Simeon, and Eden DeHart; Ryker Dehart; and Ava; nephews, Neil V. Skill; Wayne (Georgrna) Skill; great-nephews, Travis and Edward Skill; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
A private remembrance service for the family will be held soon.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.