Michael John Sears passed away March 2, 2022, at age of 57 years, in Richmond, Va. Michael was born Feb. 17, 1965, in McMinnville, Ore., to David and Ardith Sears. When he was 4, the family moved to Sheridan, and then to Hood River , Ore., at age 7.
He graduated from Cascade Locks High School, attended Mount Hood Community College and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and from the school of Journalism at The University of Oregon.
Following high school, his career began as a ceramics maker in Kibbutz Kfar Menachem, Israel, where he volunteered for 18 months; a county government reporter for the Napa Valley Register; a crime reporter for the Antioch Ledger-Dispatch; and a Foreign Service Officer at the U.S. Department of State, with postings in Washington, D. C., Moldova, Moscow, Russia, Croatia, Iraq and Afghanistan . He was the recipient of many State Department awards, including Superior Honor Award and Meritorious Honor Awards for his service.
He is survived by his wife Stela; their three boys, Zachary, Alexander and Gabriel; his sister Carolyn LaDouceur (Tim) and brother Larry; nephews Ryan LaDouceur (Monica) and Elliott Sears; nieces Katie Kelley (Adam) and Linn Sears; and many dear aunts, uncles and cousins.
