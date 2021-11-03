Michael Wayne Scott Sr., 69, of Glenwood, Wash., passed away on Oct. 30, 2021. Michael was born on July 25, 1952, to Leon and Billie Joe (Ponder) Scott in Mt. Ida, Ark.
When he was 4 years old, his family moved to Glenwood. After graduating from Glenwood High School, Michael went on to work for C&H Logging for close to 40 years and finished his career with SDS Lumber Company.
Michael met Marilyn Steinbach in 1958 when they were in the first grade. He finally got the nerve to ask her out when they were in high school. The rest is history. They went on to raise five children: Stacy Scott of Vancouver, Wash., Michael Scott Jr. of Caldwell, Idaho, Trevor Scott of Ridgefield, Wash., Lacey Peterkin of Molalla, Ore., and Kristin Wilson of Walla Walla, Wash.
Michael was a character who always made people laugh. He was determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world and he was beyond proud of his children and grandchildren.
Michael was passionate about coaching his kids in basketball and rodeo. He also loved chasing his grand-kids around watching their various sports but mostly he loved being in the rodeo arena giving advice to all the kids.
Anyone who knew Michael knew that he was the most loving husband, father and papa around. Michael was predeceased by his father Leon Scott and his mother Billie Joe. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Marilyn Scott; children Stacy Scott, Michael Scott Jr., Trevor Scott (Courtney), Lacey Peterkin (Jack) and Kristin Wilson (Kyle). He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Alyssa Scott, Skyler Scott, Lacey Scott, Clayton Scott, Summer Calley (Spencer), Shane and Laney Scott, Lexi, Kateley and Kinley Peterkin and Katherine and Kaden Wilson. He is also survived by his brother David Scott and sister Angela Scott, not to mention the many other friends and family members who’s lives Michael touched.
There will be a funeral service on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. at the Glenwood School.
