Michael “Mikie” Dean Yarnell passed away on Sept. 19, 2022, in Bingen, Wash., at the age of 48. Mikie was born on July 6, 1974, in Hood River, Ore., to Michael N. and Cindy L. Yarnell (Portner). We have lost an amazing son, brother, uncle, father, and friend. There are no words to express how deeply he will be missed.
Mikie spent the first 13 years of his life growing up on the banks of the Columbia River in White Salmon, Wash., running wild and playing with his cousins, Jason and Brett, and siblings. There, he learned to ride his first dirt bike, which grew into a lifelong love. He and his family moved to Husum, Wash., in 1987, where he lived until joining the U.S. Navy after his graduation from Columbia High School in 1993.
Mikie became a Machinist Mate in the U.S. Navy. He was on the maiden voyage of the USS Essex and deployed twice, once being in the Persian Gulf during Operation United Shield. Mikie saw much of the world being part of the U.S. Navy, to include Asia and Australia.
He started working early in his life, first in elementary school trapping moles for the neighbor. In high school, he hunted porcupines to sell to a resident in BZ Corners, pumped gas, and bucked hay in the summers. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, he worked as a long-haul truck driver and traveled all across America. Wanting to return to his roots, he moved back to White Salmon and started working for SDS Lumber Company. He changed positions several times over the years and ended his career as the energy plant manager.
Family always came first for Mikie. Being a father was his greatest joy. He was exceptionally proud of his girls, Abbie and Amelia (Mimi). He avidly supported them in all their endeavors, from acting/singing in plays and musicals to playing in sporting events and cooking. He has passed on his quick wit, amazing sense of humor and love of true crime documentaries to his daughters. As a family, they loved going on family vacations, camping trips, spending time together, and enjoyed many matches of various card and board games.
He is survived by his daughters Abbie and Mimi; their mother, Cindy Jewell; parents Michael N. and Cindy Yarnell; sister and brother-in-law Niki and Garique Clifford; brother Josh Yarnell; and nieces and nephews Alexis Clifford, Grace Clifford, Josh E. Yarnell, Gunnar Yarnell, Chloe Clifford, Gavin Clifford and Lucas Yarnell. He also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be held on Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church in White Salmon.
