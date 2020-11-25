Michael Roy Mallery passed away on Nov. 23, 2020, at Farmington Square Senior Living in Medford, Ore. Michael was born in Hood River, Ore., on March 17, 1944, to parents Hank and Frances Kubitz Mallery. He was 76 years of age at the time of his passing.

He graduated from Hood River High School in 1962 before serving in the 1st Marine Division until 1970. He was in Vietnam from 1966-1967. He later attended Oregon State University, graduating in 1975. He also served in the U.S Coast Guard, as an officer, for 15 years.

Michael worked as a Forest Service Lookout, logger, trail builder, miner, commercial fisherman and merchant seaman. He retired from Crowley Marine in Valdez, Alaska, before moving to La Pine, Ore. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling and had many friends in the Mid-Columbia area, especially former classmates. 

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Jan Mallery of Mosier, Ore. Michael is survived by his brother, Tom, of Mosier; nephew, Matt, of Phoenix, Ariz.; and cousin, Carl Kubitz, of Scottsdale, Ariz.

Services for Michael are planned for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Graveside Rites with Military Honors will follow at Idlewilde Cemetery of Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

To send flowers to the family of Michael Mallery, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 1
Service
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
10:00AM
Anderson's Tribute Center
1401 Belmont Ave.
HOOD RIVER, OR 97031
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.