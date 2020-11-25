Michael Roy Mallery passed away on Nov. 23, 2020, at Farmington Square Senior Living in Medford, Ore. Michael was born in Hood River, Ore., on March 17, 1944, to parents Hank and Frances Kubitz Mallery. He was 76 years of age at the time of his passing.
He graduated from Hood River High School in 1962 before serving in the 1st Marine Division until 1970. He was in Vietnam from 1966-1967. He later attended Oregon State University, graduating in 1975. He also served in the U.S Coast Guard, as an officer, for 15 years.
Michael worked as a Forest Service Lookout, logger, trail builder, miner, commercial fisherman and merchant seaman. He retired from Crowley Marine in Valdez, Alaska, before moving to La Pine, Ore. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling and had many friends in the Mid-Columbia area, especially former classmates.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Jan Mallery of Mosier, Ore. Michael is survived by his brother, Tom, of Mosier; nephew, Matt, of Phoenix, Ariz.; and cousin, Carl Kubitz, of Scottsdale, Ariz.
Services for Michael are planned for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Graveside Rites with Military Honors will follow at Idlewilde Cemetery of Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
