Michael Nash Kennedy, age 76, passed away July 3, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family and friends.
Mike was born Jan. 1, 1945, in The Dalles, Ore., to Miles Bryce II and Ruth (Morgan) Kennedy. He attended St. Mary’s Academy and The Dalles High School, class of 1963, and married Norma Re on Feb. 19, 1966, at the old St. Peter’s Catholic Church in The Dalles.
For 39 years, Mike was employed at the Tie Plant and during that time also worked at Cherry Growers for five years. He retired at the age of 59 and spent the early part of his retirement with his young grandchildren.
Mike had many hobbies and interests including biking, water and snow skiing, and motorcycle riding. He was also a talented artist, but his greatest affinity was for antique and classic cars. Mike owned nearly 100 cars throughout his lifetime. He would often drive them in parades; you just had to figure out which car he was in.
Mike was diagnosed with cancer in 2010, but he never let that deter his activities. He loved to be outdoors and spent his days landscaping their property and working on his koi ponds.
Mike and Norma moved to Hood River, Ore., in 2015, where they joined the River of Life Assembly Church and made many close and dear friends. Mike was a gentle, quiet and reserved man, but very much enjoyed the weekly church gatherings, men’s fellowship and bible studies. He is preceded in death by his son Sean, his mother, father, older brother and younger sister. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Norma; his daughters Julie (Wes) and Jennifer (Mark); grandchildren Colton, Jordyn, Ricki, Kennedy, Jessi, Landon and Everly; and his niece Calico.
Services are planned for 11a.m. on Saturday, July 31at River of Life Assembly of God, 979 Tucker Road, Hood River. Memorial donation suggestions for consideration are: River of Life Assembly Hood River, Samaritans Purse, Joseph Prince Ministries, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
