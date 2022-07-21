Michael (Mike) S. Filbin was born on June 15, 1950, in The Dalles, Ore., to Charles (Chuck) and Gwenith (Gwen) Filbin. He graduated from high school in Hood River, Ore., in 1968.
Mike was very active in sports while in school. He played football and baseball. He attended Portland Community College and was drafted into the Army in 1969. Mike was stationed in Ft. Lewis for basic training and then went to Vietnam, where he earned the rank of a non-commissioned officer in infantry as a E-5 Sergeant. While in the service, Mike was awarded two bronze stars for valor on the battlefield. His five-man sniper team was assigned to the Army’s 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment of the 198th Infantry Brigade. He also received a purple heart and carried shrapnel in his leg from a mine during a foot patrol.
After his tour in the Army, Mike returned home and married the love of his life, Kitty, in 1972 in Hood River. They lived in Parkdale until they moved to Dufur in 1976. Mike went to work in the woods until 1979 when he began farming and eventually purchased the ranch his great grandparents bought in 1902.
Mike was an eccentric and amazing man. He was born 100 years after his favorite era. He was known as one of the last cowboys and everywhere he went people would ask if they could take his picture. His favorite place in the world was in the mountains in Eastern Oregon. He was more comfortable on his horse than most of us are in a car.
Mike loved to hunt and couldn’t wait until hunting season so he could pack in on horseback and camp out with the guys. It was one of his favorite things to do. He also loved to take his family fishing in the Badger Wilderness.
Mike was so proud of his kids. He never missed a game or activity they were in. He couldn’t quite help himself from assisting the coaches on the way home though. Mike was in his element when his son started bareback riding. Later he formed his own rodeo business and held rodeos on the ranch.
Mike was so proud of each and every one of his grandkids. He loved to be around them and couldn’t wait for their visits even though he couldn’t keep up with them. He loved to see them in action when they were participating in sports too. He was present whenever he could be.
Mike died on July 1, 2022, from a tragic accident. He is survived by his wife, Kitty; his mother Gwen Filbin; daughters Jennifer Filbin, Jamie (Steve) McKay and son Nate Filbin; sisters Mary Kramer and Diane Uto-Mobley; and many grandchildren and one great-grandson. Mike was preceded in death by his son Cody Michael, his dad Chuck, sister Collen Bergsma and brother Dan.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday July 30 at the Dufur School. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
