Michael (Mike) Anthony Cheadle passed away at home in The Dalles, Ore., on Jan. 1, 2023, with wife Diana, daughter Kristin, and his dog Bailey by his side.
Mike was born in The Dalles on Sept. 18, 1957, to Richard Joseph Cheadle and Wynne Mae Cheadle. Mike graduated from Wahtonka High School in 1976. After high school, Mike went to work at the aluminum plant as a production operator and retired after 33 years in 2010.
In 1994, Mike met Diana on a blind date. Mike and Diana married in 1998. Mike had two daughters, Jenny Blake and Kristin Fadness. Diana had two sons, Chad and Brandon Powell. Together they created a family.
Mike’s passion was antiquing and collecting. He also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping, working out, karate, raising birds and spending time with family.
Mike is survived by his wife Diana; daughter Kristin; sons Chad and Brandon; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother William Cheadle; and five nieces and nephews.
He was sadly preceded in death by his parents Richard and Wynne, daughter Jenny, sister Shirley and brothers Jay, Pat and Clay Cheadle.
A celebration of life will be held at Clock Tower Ales, 311 Union St., The Dalles, on Jan. 28 at 2 p.m.
