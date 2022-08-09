Michael Allen Beeks- born in 1950, passed away Aug. 2, 2022. He grew up in White Salmon, Wash., with parents Allen and Dora, and younger siblings Gary and Cathy. After high school, he attended Clark College in Vancouver, Wash. and then spent six years in the Army National Guard. He moved to Klamath Falls, Ore., in 1981 to attend Oregon Institute of Technology where he obtained a degree in gunsmithing. He opened his own business, Grayback Wildcats, and supplied ammunition components for Cabela’s and built and repaired guns. He married Cristy Sheckels in 1984, and celebrated the birth of their son, Sean, in 1986. Owning his own business allowed him the opportunity to coach Sean in youth football and baseball, and to pursue his passion of hunting. When he realized that gunsmithing would work better for him as a hobby, he became a painting contractor. He loved seeing the impact a coat of paint could have on someone’s home. Mike was diagnosed with cancer five years ago and gave up painting, but was able to continue to hunt, fish, and camp with family. During this time, he welcomed his favorite daughter-in-law, Tashina, and precious granddaughter, Lillian, into the family. Mike is survived by his wife Cristy, son Sean (Tashina), granddaughter Lils, siblings, and nieces and nephews. The family will honor Mike’s wishes for a private burial.
