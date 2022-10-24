MerleAnn McVay gently breathed her last breath in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 2022. She died of natural causes. She was surrounded by friends who were holding her hand and singing to her throughout the night.
Beloved daughter, godmother, friend cousin, sponsor and neighbor, MerleAnn lived an inspirational life in which she tirelessly, continuously and deeply devoted herself to the service of others. She was an avid biker, hiker and backpacker and she loved music. Her passionate love of animals was lifelong, including taking in cats with compromised health conditions and lovingly caring for them.
MerleAnn worked for the State of Oregon Senior and Disabled Services as a risk intervention coordinator, then as a hospice social worker, followed by 27 years working as a bookkeeper at the Waucoma Bookstore while she was living in Hood River. After she moved to Portland, she worked as an accountant, a massage therapist and she taught yoga. MerleAnn was for more than 30 years a trusted servant of a service organization in which she continuously held multiple positions, including attending national conventions, starting meetings, holding treasurer and secretary positions and consistently welcoming newcomers in person and on the telephone. She lived her values, demonstrating loving kindness, deep caring, generosity, vitality, smiles, hugs, a delightfully zanny sense of humor and great resourcefulness. She was a deep listener, honest, wise, very supportive and she opened her home for thirty years to large groups of people on every holiday. Often she had people staying in her second bedroom who needed a haven.
Follow MerleAnn's example: Live in deep gratitude for what you have, share your experience, strength and hope, and “Be the change you wish to see in the world.” (Mahatma Gandi)
MerleAnn was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Lois Altie McVay, who died in Portland on June 2, 2022, at the age of 102. MerleAnn was the granddaughter of Frankie Pearl McGee Sackett and Ray Erustus Sackett of Twisp, Wash. She is survived by three cousins: Ginny Dobson of Eugene, Ore., Bob Johnson of Orem, Utah, and Robert Davis of Eugene.
MerleAnn's celebration of life memorial and potluck will be held on Nov. 13 at Leedy Grange Hall, 835 NW Saltzman Road, Portland.
