Mercelyn Fletcher passed away peacefully at her home in Odell, Ore., on March 14, 2021, at the age of 95. She was born Mercelyn Mary Merceron, in Loreauville, La., on May 29, 1925. She grew up in Jeanerette, La., with her mom, Edith, and her dad, Louis, and was the eldest of four daughters.
Merc, as many called her, also worked during her teenage years in New Orleans. She met her husband, Robert “Bob” Fletcher, in an ice cream line at Pontchartrain Beach. They married after Bob promised her he would take her back to see her family in Jeanerette every other year when they moved to Oregon.
Merc and Bob had three children and loved taking them fishing, mushroom hunting, to the beach, and, of course, to Louisiana every other summer. Merc packed for a while at Diamond Fruit in Odell and worked as an accountant at Byers Motor Company in Hood River, where Bob sold cars. In their later years, Merc and Bob continued to love fishing and camping. They also enjoyed spending a month or two in Mazatlán during the winters.
Merc was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bob, who passed away 21 years ago; her mother and father; and two of her sisters, Lauriel and Louan from Jeanerette.
She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Mendoza; her children Junie and husband Roger Baker, Steve and wife Juanita, and Cindy Moore; her five grandchildren, Jess Baker Miller and husband Kyle, Beau Fletcher and wife, Lisa, Brynne Fletcher, Allison Moore, and Erin Moore; and four great-grandchildren, Jack and Grace Miller, Silas Fletcher, and Ruby Fletcher. We also would like to add mom’s loving caregivers Topi and Lupe, to whom we are forever grateful.
The family wishes that donations be made to the Hood River Heart of Hospice, 407 Portway Ave., Suite 201, Hood River, OR 97031.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
