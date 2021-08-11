It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Melvin G. Thornburg on June 29, 2021. Melvin was 79 years young. He was the beloved husband and best friend of the late Myrna Thornburg. He was the loving father of Marvin Thornburg, Jayne Fischer, Janice Pletcher-Miles, Jim Thornburg and Jodie Macom. He was the proud grandfather to Sherri, Kristine, Shayla, Amy, Seirra, Jason, and Cooper, an honored great-grandpa to Kylie, Mikyla, Kayden, Konner, Kaileigh, Sidney, Maxwell, and Frances, and great-great-grandpa to Nathaniel and Elijah.
He was the son of the late Claude and Velma Thornburg, predeceased by sister Darlene, his living brother Vernon and wife Linda Thornburg, and living brother Donnie Thornburg. He is fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many good friends.
He was a quiet and kind gentle man who loved retelling stories of his past, singing, playing the guitar, and reciting stories about his grandkids. Melvin was a long-standing honorary member of the Moose Lodge No. 504 since 1968. He liked watching great western movies and loved listening to the good ole country music. Melvin was above all passionate and proud of all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Family and friends may pay their respects on Aug. 21 at Moose Lodge No. 2075 in The Dalles, Ore., from 4-7 p.m., 233 E. Third St., The Dalles. Please bring a dish to share, and most of all great memories of Melvin Thornburg.
