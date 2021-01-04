Max Theodore Sigl died on Dec. 25, 2020, at his home in Hood River, Ore., and was 86 years old at the time of his death. Max was born on Dec. 21, 1934, to parents Charles and Juanita (Bradburn) Sigl. He had one sister, Mary Ann (Sigl) Carroll.
Max and Georgia (Misun) were married on Oct. 16, 1954. They moved to Parkdale, Ore., in 1956 and then, in 1967, they moved to the family farm in Hood River, where Max’s parents had begun farming pears. Together, Max and Georgia raised their five children, Max, Cindy, Duane, Chris, and Dennis. Max began working for the Forest Service in 1955, and during his employment, he held many titles, including fire management officer, and assistant regional coordinator for aviation and fire management for the Pacific Northwest Region. He was remembered as a man that had a lot of clout in the Forest Service, and he always treated everyone fairly. Max worked at the Parkdale Work Center and the dispatch office in the Portland Federal Building before resigning in 1981. He spent 26 years with the Forest Service. Max then turned to farming apples and pears full time. Max enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren the ropes around the farm, and we all “enjoyed” harvest time and all the joys that came around that season like apple cider pressing, which has become an annual tradition.
Max was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Georgia Ann (Misun) Sigl; parents Charles and Juanita (Bradburn) Sigl; sister Mary Ann (Sigl) Carroll; brother-in-law John Carroll; and daughter-in-law, Jeanene (Shimp) Sigl. Max is survived by his son Max L. Sigl; daughter Cynthia (Sigl) Dillenbeck and husband Don; son Duane Sigl and wife Barbara; son Christopher Sigl and wife Rebecca; son Dennis Sigl; grandchildren Shannon Smallmon, Amanda Prine, Katelyn Logan, Tharen Sanchez, Aaron Dillenbeck, Nicholas Dillenbeck, Jennifer Williams, Adam Sigl, Crystal Snelson, Benjamin Sigl, Lacy Sigl, Clayton Sigl, Amelia Sigl, Ashley Sigl, and Tiffany Sigl; great-grandchildren Zachary Smallmon, Javier Sanchez, Wyatt Prine, Emilia Logan, Grace Smallmon, Gunnar Prine, John Henry Logan, Julian Sanchez, Jameson Prine, Kaylee Dillenbeck, Hunter Dillenbeck, Colton Dillenbeck, Killian DeHaven, Lily Sigl, Charlie Sigl, Kora Williams, Jace Clark, Grace Clark, Oakley Lamb and Clyde Lamb.
A celebration of life for friends and family will be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Forest Foundation Eagle Creek Restoration Fund at www.nationalforests.org/donate/eagle-creek-fire.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
