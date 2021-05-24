Max Edward Logan, 78, long-time resident of White Salmon, Wash., passed away on May 19, 2021, at his home in White Salmon with his close family with him.
He will be interred in the columbarium at White Salmon Cemetery at a future date.
He was born in Portland, Ore., to William E. “Buster” Logan and Dorothy Williams Logan on July 27, 1942. Max graduated Columbia High School in 1960 and was a player on the 1959 State-Championship football team. Buster and Dorothy began the Mid-Columbia Dry Cleaners Business in White Salmon in 1946, later bought and run by Max and Gail for several decades until they retired in 2007. Max also served honorably during the Vietnam War in the Army from 1966-1967. Max loved sports, coaching Little League, fishing, being with people and his family.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gail of White Salmon; sister, Christy (Gary) Obermire of Green Valley, Ariz.; sons Brett (Page) of Trout Lake, Wash., and Jason (Catherine) of Florida; and granddaughter Emily Logan of Trout Lake. He was preceded in death by his parents, Buster and Dorothy Logan.
At his request, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice or to Hearts of Hospice. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Hearts of Hospice and to all friends and family during this very difficult time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.