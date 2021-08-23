Mary Reanne Wilson passed away on July 22, 2021, at her home in The Dalles, Ore., at the age of 58. She was born on June 12, 1963, in Boulder, Colo., to Robert F. and Sue A. (Harris) Wilson. She attended public schools in Boulder, with the exception of one year in her early teens during which she studied ballet at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, Mass.
As a child, Mary was enamored with horses and eventually had her own — Apache, an Appaloosa — with whom she participated in dressage and Fourth of July parades through her 4-H riding club. Mary enjoyed life in Colorado visiting relatives and backpacking with her family in the beautiful Rocky Mountains. There were also many “‘70s-style” summer road trips with the family around the United States and into Canada and Mexico.
Mary graduated from Fairview High School in 1981 and lived around Colorado in cities such as Colorado Springs, Dillon, and the Denver metropolitan area. After graduating from the University of Colorado with a bachelor’s degree in business, she worked in the real estate industry for many years. More recently, she worked in the financial industry. She moved to The Dalles in 2019 to be closer to family. At the time of her death, she was the practice administrator for Cascade Eye Center.
Mary was immersed in her work at Cascade Eye Center, a job which brought her great satisfaction. What little free time she had was spent with her Labradoodle, Paisley, staying in touch with friends back in Colorado, and fixing up her newly purchased home.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Sue Wilson, in 2018. She is survived by her father, Bob Wilson, her brothers Mike and Mitch, her sister-in-law, Erika, her niece, Johanna Wilson, and her nephew, Quinn Wilson.
A date for a celebration of life is yet to be determined and will be announced in a later edition. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
