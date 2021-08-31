Mary Umeko Hamada, a longtime resident of Parkdale, Ore., died Aug. 21, 2021, at Hawks Ridge Assisted Living in Hood River, Ore., where she had lived for nearly five years.
Mary was born Feb. 14, 1922, in Portland, Ore., the first child of Shigeko and Kiyomi Matsubu. She grew up in Corbett, Ore., on the family vegetable farm. She graduated from Corbett High School in 1940. (She enjoyed attending her 70-year class reunion in 2010.) During World War II, along with her parents and siblings, Mary was interned at Minidoka relocation center in Idaho.
She married Noboru Hamada on Dec. 21, 1946, at the Parkdale Community Church. They were married for 57 years, until Nob’s death in 2004. As an orchardist’s wife, Mary had many jobs, doing everything from keeping the books to trapping gophers — and, of course, raising their four children. Mary became Nob’s caregiver as he became disabled by ataxia.
Mary enjoyed traveling, especially to watch the grandchildren’s activities. She was an avid Seattle Mariners fan and loved going to spring training in Arizona, which she was able to do several times in her later years. Mary followed the Oregon Ducks (although she was the kind of fan who would root for the Beavers when they weren’t playing the Ducks). She also liked to watch figure skating and “Dancing With the Stars.” Her favorite treat was a huckleberry milkshake from Apple Valley Country Store.
Mary is survived by sons Dwight of Hood River, and Roger (wife Barbara) of Munich, Germany; daughter Sandra Bigelow (husband Bill) of Bend, Ore.; granddaughter Jana Jackson; grandsons Lukas (Katie) and Phillip (Sanna) Hamada and Ryan (Alicia) and Brandon (Ahyeong) Bigelow; and seven great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
A daughter, Maxine Jackson, and siblings Mabel Inamine, Hank Matsubu, Tommy Matsubu, Johnny Matsubu and Joyce Ishida preceded her in death.
Services to honor Mary were held Aug. 31 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Graveside committal with vault interment followed at Idlewilde Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkdale Fire Department or Providence Hospice of the Gorge c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031.
