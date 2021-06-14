Mary Alice Smith (Sharkey), 85, of Hood River, Ore., went to be with the Lord on May 4, 2021, lovingly surrounded by her four children.
Mary was born to Verne and Audrey Sharkey on Jan. 24, 1936, in Gillette, Wyo. They moved to Hood River in November 1941 with two of your younger sisters. Five more sisters and brothers were added to the family in subsequent years, and they made their homestead in the upper Hood River Valley.
Mary attended school in Parkdale and graduated from Wy’east High School in 1954. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald Smith, that same year and they were married 61 years when he passed in 2016.
Mary’s greatest loves were God and her family, and everything she did revolved around them. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her. Everyone who met Mary always had a smile. She was a woman who learned her manners from the Word of God and that’s the way she lived her whole life.
Mary packed fruit at Lage’s Orchard for 30 years. She was an extremely talented painter and seamstress. She also enjoyed photography, creating stained glass pieces and many other forms of art. She loved researching and recording family history and wrote down many stories that her mother told her about family history. She was beautiful inside and out and her absence will be felt by many for decades to come.
Mary is survived by her four children, Ronald Smith (Terry Ann), Randell Smith (Jeanne Solze), Terry Smith (Agnes Hearne) and Renee Smith-Carey (Erich Carey); her three sisters, Rita Dorzab, Roberta Sullenger, and Ramona Myers; one brother, Rickey Sharkey; 11 grandchildren, Dana Stull, Kari Stull, Camille Jones, Rachel Smith, Zachary Smith, ryan Smith, Staci Smith, Molly Unruh, Morgan Unruh, Lindsey Smith and Danika Smith; and 12 great-grandchildren, Finnian, Audrey, MaKinzie, Clinton, Madeline, Jack, Josephine, Penelope, Evvie, Richie, Isaiah and Cyrus.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Audrey Sharkey, her husband Donald Smith, and three siblings, Sylvia Larch, Donna Sharkey and Lynn Sharkey.
There will be a celebration of life at the Hood River Church of the Nazarene, 22nd and Belmont Drive, Hood River, on June 26 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Kim Linder and Pastor Rick Sharkey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project in her name.
