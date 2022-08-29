Mary Ann Rose, 89, formerly of Hood River, Ore., passed away peacefully on Aug. 24, 2022. She was born to the late Carl and Meroah Troeger on Aug. 15, 1933, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Mary graduated from South High School in Denver, Colo., in 1951 and then received a Bachelor of Science degree in dietetics from Colorado State University in 1955. She completed her dietetic internship at Oklahoma State University.
She met Don Rose while attending college and they were married in Denver in 1956. Mary worked in Denver, San Antonio, and Portland, Ore., to help Don get through medical school. They then moved to La Grande, Ore., in 1966, where they resided for around 30 years and raised their family. She worked as a large quantity cook at Eastern Oregon University for many years. After her retirement, they moved to Hood River, Ore., to enjoy all that the area had to offer. They lived there for 27 years. She loved Hood River and the energetic culture it offered!
Mary is survived by her husband of 65 years, Don, and their four children, Leisa Baker of Spokane, Wash., Coleen Janzen of Spokane, Shelly Stucky of Fruita, Colo., and Mark Rose of Fruita. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. A sister, Ann Dempsey, of Del Mar, Calif., and her son and daughter, also remain.
Mary was an extremely hard worker. When she retired from Eastern Oregon University, they had to hire three people to replace her! She displayed that character trait in all aspects of her life. She was a very selfless, grateful, and humble person who always focused on others. One of her many gifts was her ability to encourage others so they believed they were able to do what she knew they could do. She felt every person had value and worth. Even up to the end of her life, her focus and questions were always about what others were doing.
She was a Christian and had Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Her faith was very important to her and gave her great strength, especially in her last days. We want to greatly thank her caregiver, Jennifer Greenwood, for her love, care, and spunk she gave to our mom in her last year.
She will be greatly missed by many.
A memorial service for family and close friends will be held at Touchmark on South Hill in Spokane on Sept. 1 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Hope Medical Clinic, 1942 12th St., Hood River, OR 97031, or hopemedicalclinic.org.
