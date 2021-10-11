Mary Kathleen Lyon was born at home in Eureka Springs, Ark., to Jesse James Birchfield and Mary Magdline Pierce Birchfield. She had six brothers and two sisters.
Mary lived most of her life in Pine Grove, Ore., and lost her life on Sept. 11, 2021, due to complications of a broken femur and continued Alzheimer’s.
She joins our loved ones in eternal rest. Mary lost her oldest son, Elmer Dale Stover, on May 4, 2019.
Mary has one surviving son, Joe Lee Church; daughter-in-law Judy Church; one grandson, Shaun; one granddaughter, JusDean; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Ruby Eckert; one brother, James Birchfield; and many nieces and nephews.
Rest in peace, sister. We love you always. I will miss you forever.
