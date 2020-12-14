Previous 40 year Hood River, Ore., resident Mary "Josie" Roberts passed away Dec. 6, 2020, in Vancouver Wash. Josie was born on March 31, 1931, and was 89 years of age at the time of her passing.
Josie was born in Gonzales Ranch, N.M., and moved to Idaho when she was 5 years old. Josie was the oldest of nine children and grew up primarily in Gooding, Idaho. Josie graduated from Shoshone High School in 1950 and shortly after enlisted in the Woman's Army Corps (WAC). For a period of time, she was stationed in Germany and achieved the rank of Sergeant. While serving, she earned the National Defense Service Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal Germany. She was honorably discharged on Oct. 16, 1953, and moved to Portland, Ore., where she met and ultimately married Don Roberts in 1958. While in Portland, she worked as an office manager for the U.S. Forest Service.
Josie and her husband and two sons moved to Hood River in 1976. While Josie's primary job was being a homemaker and raising two boys, she was extremely active in her parish of St. Mary's in Hood River, where she spent time on the parish council, taught CCD, sang in the choir, led the rosary group and volunteered on many committees. She also served on the PTA amongst other volunteer committee opportunities as her boys went through May Street Elementary, Hood River Junior High and Hood River Valley High School.
Josie also had a babysitting business and was a demonstrator (sample lady) at Rosauers and Safeway in Hood River. She was famous for frying up some onions and peppers just to get people to smell it cooking and make their way to her station, where she prided herself on selling out whatever it was she was demonstrating!
Josie was an incredible cook. Her authentic New Mexican tortillas, beans and various chiles were awesome and no one could top her homemade applesauce. The goodies she made for various bake sales were legendary, especially her nutmeg cookie logs, sugar cookies and her rendition of peanut butter cups.
Josie is survived by her son Paul Roberts, wife Margie, grandsons Brad and Chris, his wife Krista and great-grandson Riley. She is also survived by son Rich Roberts, wife Patty and grandchildren Sarah Jo and John (JP). Also surviving are her sister Georgia Wright and brother Lou Gonzales. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Don, who passed in 2003, and her sisters Toni, Stella, Barbera, Rita, and Fran and brother Joe Jr.
A family-only rosary service will be held Thursday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. at Anderson Tribute Center. A family-only Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Josie was a many times guest and passionate supporter of Our Lady of Peace Retreat House, 3600 S.W. 170th Ave., Beaverton, OR 97003. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Catholic Sisters there via olpretreat.org/give-now.
