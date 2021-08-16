Mary Hoke, 80, died unexpectedly June 24, 2021, at a Bozeman Montana Hospital while on her final camping adventure with her daughters Angie and Laurie.
She was born Jan. 10, 1941, in the state of Kentucky, the daughter of Murvel and Gertrude Midkiff.
She attended high school and graduated while being married to Wendell Warren (USAF) and raising their three daughters. Mary and Wendell divorced after 11 years of marriage. Many year later, she married Bill Hoke (Army) and they had one daughter.
She had an exciting life of many career moves. Mary never had a problem stepping into any traditional man’s job. She was the first female (non-military person) NCO club manager ever hired by the military and, if asked, she was most proud of being the first certified female welder hired in the Portland shipyards since the war. She also taught welding at Mt. Hood Community College after graduating with her degree. She was co-owner of many businesses and a real estate entrepreneur.
She loved life, her children, family, friends, gambling, her dog, her community and her beloved Elks Lodge 1507.
Mary leaves behind her brother, Leo Midkiff and wife Betty, sister Mitzi Sinaj and husband Michael, her children Angie McKee, Sheila Bayman and husband Bob, Laurie Warren, Tammy Hoke and partner Rob, eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A service of remembrance will be held on Aug. 28 at the Hood River Elks Lodge, Third and Oak streets, Hood River; the Lodge will open at 2 p.m., with the service beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
