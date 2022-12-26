Mary Helen Smith, of Dufur, Ore., died Dec. 13, 2022, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. She was 77 years old. Mary was born to Lester and Harriet DePriest on Aug. 15, 1945, in The Dalles, Ore. She grew up riding horses around the Friend countryside, and after graduating from Dufur High School, went on to get a Masters of Education from Marylhurst College. For many years, Mary taught and tutored high school math to students in the Maupin and Dufur school districts. In 1969, she married Keith Smith and soon after they had one daughter, Shannon. Together, they spent 53 years running farm and ranch properties in the Friend, Tygh Valley, and Tygh Ridge areas.
She is survived by her husband, Keith; daughter Shannon (Ryan) Bessette; grandson Taylor Hovland; and nieces and nephews Carrie (Tim) Seitz, Brian DePriest, Jeremy DePriest, and Tony (Tina) Neal. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Harold DePriest; and sister Anna “Chip” Neal.
Mary loved teaching and collecting and living on the farm, but above all, she loved animals. She cared for hundreds of animals, big and small, that she considered members of her family. Because of this love for animals, the family will be making a donation to Home At Last in her name and requests that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an animal rescue organization of your choice.
A private service will be held on family property at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.