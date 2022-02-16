Mary Ellen Picking passed away peacefully on Feb. 12, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born on Dec. 2, 1927, to John W. and Eunice L. Wirrick in Hood River, Ore. She attended schools in Odell and Hood River, and worked in her parents’ variety store until her marriage to Melvin “Chuck” Picking in 1948. Chuck and Mary Ellen were orchardists in Odell until retiring in their 70s, raising cherries, pears, and apples.
Mary Ellen was active in the Hood River Historical Society and the Hazel Rebekah Lodge. Mary Ellen was an only child and was preceded in death by her husband Chuck. She is survived by her two children, Brad (Vicki) Picking and Holly (Doug) Jones, grandchildren Brian (Karley) Jones and Laurel (Robert) Pawlowski, and three great-grandchildren.
Remembrances can be sent to Mt. Hood Hospice, P. O. Box 1269, Sandy, OR 97055. Sandy Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.