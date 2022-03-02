Marvin Otto Polehn (Marv), 88, of The Dalles, Ore., passed away peacefully Thursday evening, Feb. 3, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marvin was born Aug. 24, 1933, in Tenino, Wash., and was preceded in death by his parents, Otto Frederick Leo Polehn and Emma Delinda Spieckerman, his brother Leo Frederick Polehn (2019) and sister Margarette Ann Polehn Chisholm (2017). Marvin was baptized at the home of his parents on Oct. 8, 1933. He attended The Dalles schools and spent his youth on Millcreek, working on various family farms including Millcreek, Dry Hollow, Threemile, Fivemile and Sherman County. He worked as a mechanic for the local Ford garage and enlisted in the U.S. Army Feb. 19, 1953. He was assigned to the motor pool as a wheeled vehicle mechanic. After serving 3 years, 3 months and 13 days (of which 1 year, 4 months and 28 days were in Korea), Marvin was honorably discharged.
He married his bride Donella Potter in Linden, Calif., on April 14,1956. Immediately after her high school graduation, Marvin and Doni loaded up what little possessions they had and headed north to The Dalles, as cherry harvest was just days away. They lived in a farm labor camp on Skyline Road. Marvin helped his uncle farm until they could move to a small home on Otto and Emma’s property on Dry Hollow Road Marvin worked as a journeyman carpenter and roofer while farming the home place. Within a few years he and Donella were able to grow the farm enough to become full time orchardists. In 1972, they bought 300 ewes to support the family and shepherded them for 10 years, eventually establishing Polehn Farms Inc. in 1983. They went on to build a cherry packing house just outside the city limits on Dry Hollow Road in 1989.
Marvin was a true leader and innovator in the orchard community all of his adult life. His property received the first water delivered through The Dalles Irrigation District from the Columbia River and was among the first orchardists to establish a permanent cover crop to prevent erosion. He was well respected among his fellow orchardists, making himself available to help repair equipment and sharing his wealth of knowledge about best horticultural practices. Marvin was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church and The Wasco County Farm Bureau. He served his community in many ways, including The Dalles Irrigation District Board of Directors, Wasco County Soil & Water Conservation District, The Dalles Cherry Growers Board of Directors, Fort Dalles Museum, Wasco County Republican Central Committee and Zion Lutheran Church Council.
Marvin delighted in restoring broken cars and equipment back to working condition and was willing to teach any one who was willing to learn mechanics, carpentry or anything else he was passionate about. What Marvin enjoyed the most was fixing and driving old Caterpillar equipment and reminiscing about his family and friends who inspired him. He was also generous in donating his time, talents and financial support to community and church projects. Marvin also had a deep love and appreciation for animals — horses, cows, sheep, cats and especially his dogs. He went out of his way to make sure all of his children and grandchildren had the opportunity to raise livestock and participate in 4-H and FFA.
Marvin is well known for his strength and large hands. He knew how to be gentle and caring with animals and people in need of kindness and strength. He was a quiet man who didn’t seek attention or to boast about his accomplishments.
Community awards include FFA, Honorary Chapter Farmer Degree 1974, The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce Farmer of the year 1974, Senior Ambassador, “KING BING” The Dalles Cherry Festival 1996, Wasco County Fruit & Produce League, and an award for outstanding contributions to the sweet cherry industry 2004.
He was a dedicated husband of 65 years, father, teacher, orchardist, mechanic, carpenter, shepherd and friend.
Marvin is survived by his wife Donella Polehn; his children Delinda Jane Polehn Anderson, Kenneth Marvin Polehn, Molly Ann Polehn Lapsley and Timothy William Polehn; and 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, with one on the way. He was preceded in death by daughter Karen Marie Polehn (2019).
A memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 W. 10th St., The Dalles, at 11 a.m. on March 19.
