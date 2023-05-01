Martin David "Dave" Owens, age 44, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away suddenly on April 27, 2023. In accordance with his wishes, his ashes will lay at a favorite location in Nebraska.
Dave Owens, whose heart was even bigger than his smile, delighted in making people happy with his delicious food. But the performing arts were always his greatest love. Dave was an actor, on and off stage. He was also a writer, an enthusiast of bad dad jokes, a friend to all, and “Uncle Dave” to many children in his life.
His sudden death is mourned by his parents, Dan and Elizabeth; his brother, Bill; his sister, Katherine; his nieces and nephew, Madeleine, Abigail, and Gabriel; his cousins, aunts, and uncles; and his many friends.
Dave’s sister described him best when she said, “He loved his nieces and nephew so much. They could do no wrong in his eyes ... I think he felt that way about all of us. No judgment, no criticism, just absolute love and understanding.”
Dave did not want a funeral. While he joked about a Viking Send Off, he seriously wished for nothing more than “a big barbecue and party.” He loved making good food and feeding people.
To honor Dave’s wishes, there will be a celebration of his life at 4 p.m., June 11 at Smoke Wring BBQ, 801 E. Second St., The Dalles. Everyone is invited to bring a potluck dish and some groan-worthy jokes. We’ll share good food, bad jokes, and best memories of David “Dave” Owens.
