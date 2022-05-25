Mark Russell Weston was born Aug. 11, 1945, and passed away suddenly on June 10, 2022, at age 76.
He was born in Canton, Ohio. His parents were Ralph and Mary Weston. When he was 7, his family moved to Miami, Fla. Growing up, he helped his dad, learning construction skills. After graduating from high school in 1963, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and trained to be a jet engine mechanic. Later he was stationed at Portland Air Base. While attending a USO dance at the YMCA in Portland, he met Diana Ricks from The Dalles, Ore., and they started dating. They were married in May 1965.
When the Portland Air Base was closed in 1966, Mark was stationed in Panama City, Fla., at Tyndall Air Base for two years, and cross-trained into the civil engineers section. After his discharge in 1968, Mark and Diana returned to Oregon, and lived in The Dalles since that time. For a time, he worked with Sid Ricks, who owned Ricks Repair Service, then in construction for a time, until the death of Sid when Mark took over the business and operated it for about 25 years. Later he was also the owner/operator of Weston’s Charter Service for many years.
Mark was the father of two boys, Kyle, born in 1971, and Dwayne, born in 1973. He was also the loving grandfather of two grandchildren.
Mark loved being outdoors, especially fishing in the Columbia River, as well as hunting for many years, camping, carpentry, and gardening. He worked for several months as a volunteer carpenter when the new Calvary Baptist Church was being built. He also worked with the Fix It for Him volunteer group. He built and sold yard ornaments, especially “whirligigs,” and decorated his yard with many of them.
Surviving family members are Diana (Ricks) Weston, wife of 57 years; sons Kyle Weston and Dwayne Weston (Angela); granddaughter Sydney Weston Morgan (Jason); grandson Keegan Weston; and brothers Tim Weston and David Weston (Brenda) of Florida.
A memorial service will be held at the Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering Hall on Friday, June 3 at 10 a.m.
