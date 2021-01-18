Marjory Claire Bush Foley passed away in her home on Jan. 14, 2021, at the age of 90. She was born in Kennewick, Wash., Aug. 12, 1930, to brighten up The Depression for her Dad and Mom, Clyde and Lois Gammon Bush, and her sister, Clydene Bush. Due to The Depression, her father lost his lumberyard managing job in Kennewick and the family moved to Portland, where he managed small neighborhood grocery stores for three years. When Marjory was 5, they moved to Sisters, Ore., where Clyde again managed a grocery store until he built his own store in 1939.
Life in Sisters was idyllic for kids in those early years when they could wander all over town or in the woods with no worries. Many of Lois Bush’s relatives lived in Sisters at that time, including five of her aunts one uncle plus spouses, first cousins, and second cousins galore. What a great and happy place to be!
Marjory attended high school in Redmond, Ore., and participated in many activities. She was editor of the school paper and graduated in 1948 as class valedictorian. She then attended the University of Oregon and again was active on the school paper, The Oregon Daily Emerald. She was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and of Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society.
In 1952, she graduated with an education degree and moved to The Dalles, Ore., to take a job teaching high school English. She met her future husband, Thomas E. Foley, and they were married on Oct 3, 1954. Marjory focused her attention on raising four children and assisting Tom in running several local restaurants, including the Hand Out and Spookys Pizza Parlor, which they built in 1966. She was a member of UCC Congregational Church and active in many volunteer organizations, including AAUW, Chapter BF of PEO, Campfire Girls, SMART and CGCC Foundation Scholarship Committee.
She was known in the community for her warmth and generosity. The Foley home was a welcoming place for neighborhood kids and groups to gather.
In 1981, Marjory and Tom purchased a cherry orchard in The Dalles and in 1984 expanded the orchard to Dallesport, Wash. In the orchard off seasons, they enjoyed travel and took many cruises around the world.
Marjory is survived by her husband of 66 years, Tom Foley, sons Tim (Wendy) of Hood River, Ore., Bill of White Salmon, Wash., John (Sheri) of Dallesport, and Annette Byers of The Dalles. She had three grandsons, Clint Foley (Kelley) of Eugene, Ore., Grayson Byers (Shelby) of Stanfield, Ore., and Tanner Byers of Bend, Ore., and three great-grandchildren, Dylan and Ruby Foley of Eugene and Hays Byers of Stanfield.
The family wishes to extend their deep appreciation to Heart of Hospice and Bobbi’s Way for the great care and compassion they extended to Marjory and her family. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be sent to the American Cancer Society or Heart of Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at a future time.
