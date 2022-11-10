We are sad to announce the passing of Marilyn Marie Willey of Dallesport, Wash. On Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, Marilyn entered the gates of heaven to spend her eternal time.
Marilyn Willey was born March 13, 1940, in Hamilton, Mont., to parents Manzanita and Lloyd Strifert. Marilyn had one late brother, Loren W. Flory.
Marilyn attended Wy’east High School and graduated from Sandy Oregon High School Class of 1958. Marilyn was accomplished and in long standing in the profession of debt collections with CBI working and managing offices in Oregon. Her commitment to CBI gave her the opportunity to her own collections’ agency, Oceanside Collections in Lincoln City, Ore. Marilyn had a true niche for helping others with credit counseling, and after moving back to Pendleton, Ore., from North Carolina, she worked for Pendleton Collections and later for Consumer Credit Counseling helping others achieve financial freedom.
In 1959, Marilyn married Emil G. Decker. Together they brought into the world Marilyn’s most prize possessions, Jerry Decker, Gene Decker and Karla Fransen. In 1985, Marilyn remarried James E. Willey, whom she remained married to until his passing in 2012.
Enjoyment could always be found taking in the countryside or a good road trip looking for wildlife, or a long drive on her way to a casino to try her luck on the penny slots while enjoying the comradery of her family and girlfriends. Marilyn enjoyed most the gathering of friends and family while playing cards or dice and always sharing a meal while opening a spot at the table for anyone passing through.
Marilyn is survived by all three of her children, Jerry Decker and his dedicated wife Stephanie of Reno, Nev., Gene Decker and his devoted wife Sandra of Odell, Ore., and Karla Fransen and her caring husband Ron of Dallesport. Marilyn was known as grandma to Bryan Kelly and his amazing wife Ellen of North Carolina, Lacy Price and her supportive fiancé Tom Poffenroth of Vancouver, Wash., Chelsea Scarborough and her dependable fiancé Adam Crawford of Milwaukie, Ore., and Brandon Decker and his loving wife Alexis of Fernley, Nev. Marilyn’s love will live on through her great-grandchildren Chloe Kelly, Quinn Kelly, Ophelia Poffenroth, Barrett Kelly and Ellis Crawford.
Please join us Saturday, Nov. 19 at noon for a graveside service at Upper Valley/Parkdale Cemetery, where Marilyn will be laid to rest next to her beloved Husband James E. Willey. Immediately thereafter, Jerry, Gene and Karla would like to invite everyone to a celebration of life at Tabby’s Hole in One Clubhouse, 1850 Country Club Road, Hood River, Ore.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.