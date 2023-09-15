Marilyn Keys, of The Dalles, Ore., passed on Sept. 8, 2023, with family by her side. Marilyn was born on March 3, 1931, and lived in The Dalles for nearly 50 years.
She was the owner and operator of The Dalles Welcome Wagon for many years, welcoming new families to the area. In addition, Marilyn was a member of numerous local and civic organizations, including Cascade Singers, The Dalles Theater Company, community concerts, The Dalles Mural Committee and served as an ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce. Marilyn was also very active in her church community at Gateway Presbyterian in The Dalles.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, her son Bob Keys and granddaughter Kyra Huggett. She is survived by her daughters, Teede Guarino, Julie Keys Gamble and Luann Keys Davis; sons Thomas Keys and Chris Huggett; and 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Marilyn was the matriarch of her family, organizing holidays and most family get-togethers. She loved her kids and loved being "Gramma Marilyn" to her grandkids and great grandkids.
The family will be holding a private celebration of life at a later date. Contributions in memory of Marilyn can be made to Home at Last Humane Society in The Dalles.
