Marilyn Barney was born June 18, 1931, to Joseph E. and Hattie (Churchman) Trively in Randolph, Iowa. She passed away July 29, 2021, in Kennewick, Wash.
Marilyn was raised in Hood River, Ore., and graduated from Hood River High School. She married Marion Barney in 1951 and they moved to The Dalles, Ore. Marilyn was a bookkeeper for Gordon’s Men’s Wear for 23 years. She and Marion bought Small Change, a consignment store, which they operated until their retirement. Marilyn was active in The Dalles Jaycettes and later in Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Marilyn and her husband spent many summers on the river and later camping with all their friends. They also enjoyed their yearly trips with friends. She had a weekly lunch group with her wonderful friends from The Dalles for 50 years, and she really looked forward to those Tuesdays. Marilyn has always been close to her sisters and enjoyed many visits and lunches with them, including their daily phone calls.
After Marion’s passing, she was always grateful for the love and support of her neighbors and friends.
Her love in life were her grandsons. She enjoyed traveling to the Tri-Cities to watch band performances and soccer games. She was always very supportive of all their endeavors, though the most joy came from just playing card games and listening to their stories.
Marilyn is survived by her son, Greg (Renee’) Barney; grandsons, Gregory Barney and Sean Barney; sisters, Phyllis Masiker and Renee Duckwall; and many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by husband, Marion; son, Brian; parents, Joe and Hattie; brother, Donald; and sister, Jean.
Marilyn was loved by many and greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. on Aug. 14 at Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles.
The family requests no flowers.
