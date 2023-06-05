Marilyn Viola Anthony Van Patten, 74, passed away Sept. 7, 2022, at the Agape Hospice House, in Summerville, S.C., surround by family and friends. She passed from the complications of Huntington’s Disease.
Marilyn was the middle child of the late James E. and Viola (Oades) Anthony, born on Dec. 2, 1947, at The Dalles General Hospital in The Dalles, Ore. Marilyn attended the old St. Mary’s Academy, one year at Whitter School, The Dalles Junior High and graduated from The Dalles High School in 1966. She married Thomas J. Van Patten Dec. 10, 1966, at St. Peter's Catholic Church (St. Peter’s Landmark).
Marilyn is survived by her son Thomas L. Van Patten (Amy); daughter Michelle L. Crowley (Ron); daughter-in-law Kim Van Patten; her partner Justin Ward; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; her sisters Anita Ordway (Gayle), Linda Lyon, and Sandra Mansell (Gary); and by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her ex-husband Thomas J. Van Patten, QMCS (SS) retired, her son Robert L. Van Patten, brother James L. Anthony, and brother-in-law Wayne Lyon.
Marilyn was a Navy wife of a submariner, she was a licensed Realtor, she worked for Coke a Cola of Summerville, she worked for several years for Cigna Insurance Company, and she retired from North Charleston County, S.C. She was an avid crafter of many interests. She painted, crocheted, quilted, made adorable stuffed animals/dolls and was a seamstress. She loved animals.
Marilyn was a cherished daughter, wife, partner, mother, grandma, sister, auntie, cousin, and friend. You made us so happy.
Marilyn had her own Red Hat Society Chapter, “The Classy Ladies,” where she loved her adventures with her wonderful friends.
There was a celebration of Life for Marilyn in Summerville. Marilyn wished to come home to The Dalles, Ore. for her burial. On Thursday, July 6, at 2 p.m., there will be a funeral mass and burial for Marilyn at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. After the service, there will be an informal gathering at the parish hall for family and friends to gather to share memories.
