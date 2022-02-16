Marie Lucile Goss, 92, of Hood River, Ore., passed away Feb. 12, 2022, at Prairie City, Ore., with family by her side. Marie, a long-time resident of Hood River, was born Nov. 12, 1929, in Gillette, Wyo., to George Hamilton and Ada Louise (Forbes) Plaster.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Hood River Church of Christ. A private committal will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery, where Marie will be laid to rest beside her husband, Noble.
Marie lived on the family homestead in Wyoming until she was 11, when she moved to Odell, Ore. She attended school in Odell and Parkdale. It is while in Parkdale that she made a lifetime best friend in Eleanor Goss (later Eleanor Rice).
On Dec. 2, 1944, she married Noble Preston Goss in The Dalles, Ore. Marie was an active homemaker and with Noble they owned and operated an orchard for 11 years. She loved teaching Sunday School and caring for children, hers and the church’s. She and Noble were actively involved with the Hood River Church of Christ. She worked at Lage’s Fruit Packing Plant during harvest. Marie loved preparing food and doing things with family, and she loved fishing, camping and hunting with Noble and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings, George, Alice & Tippie.
Marie is survived by her sons, Russel Goss and his wife Joyce and Vernon Timothy Goss Braden; sisters Betty Green and Gwen and Paul Noel (who always called Marie “ma”); special “nephew” Rudy Wray and his wife Glenda; grandchildren Elisa Turk, Elaine Braden, Emily Bushman (and husband Thomas); two great-grandchildren, Aaron and Phillip; two great-great grandchildren, Rozalyn and Maven; and the Solis family, who she loved dearly.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of Christ, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031. Visit www.andersonstributecenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
