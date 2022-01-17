Marian Lee Dyche of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 13, 2022; she was 81. Marian was born Jan. 19,1940, in Bakersfield Calif. She was the second of four children born to Frank Marion Arthur and Helen Alberta Burton Arthur; her siblings include two brothers, Gene Arthur and Glen Arthur and one sister, Carol Arthur Palmer.
As a young woman, Marian married Donald C. Dyche and together they raised their two sons, Greg Dyche and Philip Dyche. Their family began in California and continued in Bernardsville, N.J. With her children grown and off on their own adventures (she once said that one of her favorite things throughout her life was seeing what her boys did next), Marian returned West. In The Dalles, with her partner, Lloyd Evans, Marian owned and operated a bed and breakfast in the heart of the Historic Trevitt District. Most importantly, as a lifelong artist and admirer of all art and artists, Marian truly found her fiber and her flock. She co-founded Gorge Artists Inc., and served both it and The Dalles Art Center as a member of their Boards of Directors. She also managed The Columbia Art Gallery in Hood River.
Marian is remembered as a dear friend, a patient tutor, a modest, but perfection-achieving spinner and weaver; Marian leaves an empty space for all, especially for her fellow members of the Colombia Fibre Guild and the Tuesday Spinners. One of the very early members of the Guild, she was always welcoming to new members, making them feel a part of the group. An amazing fiber artist in her own right, Marian was the recipient of numerous awards and accolades and a frequent judge at county fairs. She was always ready to help others become better at their craft, quietly sharing tips and advice when it was wanted. Frequently, she shared her home with the Tuesday spinning group, making Tuesdays a get together no one wanted to miss! You could always find Marian with her drop spindle in her hand.
It is with great sadness we say goodbye.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents and brother (Gene), as well as her partner. She is survived by her two sons, sister and brother (Glen), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
