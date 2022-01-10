Maria de Jesus Nuno passed away on Dec. 29, 2021, in Portland, Ore., of heart complications at the young age of 67.
Maria was born in Jalisco, Mexico, on June 4, 1954. It was here where she met and married Rodolfo Nuno Villa. Together with their first three sons, they moved to the United States, where they settled in the Hood River Valley in 1975. In Hood River, they raised their family of five boys. Maria had a passion for her family that was illustrated in her kind and sweet personality. She took gardening and cooking to another level but she was happiest spending time with her boys.
She is survived by her husband Rodolfo Nuno and her five sons, Rodolfo, Paulo, Jose Alfredo, Morgan and Gabriel; her brothers and sisters; and nine grandchildren.
“Mom, we love you and will deeply miss you.”
Catholic funeral Mass was held Jan. 10 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Hood River, with graveside committal at Mt. View Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.