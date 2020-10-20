Maria Bartola Acevedo, age 80 years young, passed peacefully in her sleep from this life, next to her daughter Evelyn and granddaughter Brittany, on Oct. 12, 2020. She was born to the late Juan Acevedo and Geovanna Gentile Acevedo on March 4, 1940, in Manhattan, N.Y.
She moved to The Dalles, Ore., in 2007 with her daughter Evelyn, her son-in-law Michael and her granddaughter Brittany, the sparkle of her eyes.
Maria was known for her green thumb. She loved all plants and flowers, but rose bushes were her favorite. There was never a day she was not out watering, pruning or talking to her plants. No matter how unhealthy a plant was, she would always bring it back to life. Her hands were always in the dirt, if not holding a book.
Anyone who knew her well knew her passion for reading Readers Digest and romance novels, Nora Roberts being her favorite author. At times, she would read the same novel twice. And no matter where she was, you were guaranteed to find one or two books in her bag.
She also had a passion for crafting. She loved making little dresses for stuffed bears and dolls. Her hands were rarely still. Making clothes for stuffed bears was her favorite.
Maria was a dedicated mother and grandmother. The biggest joy of her life was raising her three children and spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren. She especially loved her role as Wela. She always provided a safe, warm and loving home for her children and grandchildren. She had a feisty personality and made friends everywhere she went.
Maria is survived by her three children, Gilbert Borges and Jeanette Ceballos, both of Florida, and (Michael) Evelyn Wood, of The Dalles, seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.