Margaret Ruth Mooney, née Walkin, 86, passed away in her home peacefully on March 24, 2021, at 4:45 p.m. surrounded by her family on their family farm. Marge was born Jan. 14, 1935, in Hope, N.D., to Robert and Nettie Walkin, one of eight children, four boys and four girls. She lived in Hope for the first 18 years, then moved to the west coast to live with her sister.
Marge met Everett Mooney, builder and contractor, and married in 1956. Margaret enjoyed cooking and reading and going on walks on their 80 acre orchard. The family moved to the upper valley on their orchard in 1977 and Guy and Grant continue to manage the family property. Her family is grateful for the years — decades, actually — that Marge devoted in the care of her youngest son, Greg. Marge was a nurse in every sense of the word.
Marge is survived by her children Guy (Alisa) Mooney, Sherry (Annie) Mooney, and Grant (Ginnie) Mooney; two grandsons, Brandon Mooney (Alisha) of Hood River and Colton Mooney of Utah; and two great-grandchildren, Reagan and Kadence. Marge was preceded in death by her son Greg in 2012 and her husband Everett in 2014.
The family would like to thank Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital as well as Providence Hospice of the Gorge and all their care staff and all the doctors that helped with Marge’s care.
A graveside service for Marge is planned 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 1 at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery, 2687 Van Horn Drive, Hood River.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
